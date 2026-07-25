Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,661.76 and traded as high as C$2,680.50. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,667.24, with a volume of 36,356 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,200.00 to C$3,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3,400.00 to C$3,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,080.00 to C$4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$3,823.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.18. The company has a market cap of C$56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,791.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,661.76.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$24.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.42 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. Analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other news, Director Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,754.86, for a total value of C$785,135.10. Following the sale, the director owned 1,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,600,602.02. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company's stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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