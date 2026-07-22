Constellium (CSTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $2.7282 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Constellium's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellium Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.55. Constellium has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michiel Brandjes sold 10,400 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,363.76. The trade was a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellium by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $70,275,000 after buying an additional 1,216,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 39.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,090,000 after buying an additional 938,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,151,000 after buying an additional 92,955 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,722,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellium

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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