Construction Partners (ROAD) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $678.4550 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $809.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Construction Partners's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Construction Partners Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $115.72. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Construction Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Construction Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,134 shares of the company's stock worth $197,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,914 shares of the company's stock worth $160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,231 shares of the company's stock worth $118,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 842,535 shares of the company's stock worth $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,172 shares of the company's stock worth $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 223,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc NASDAQ: ROAD is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners' operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

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