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Construction Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged three Construction stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Caterpillar (CAT), Planet Labs PBC (PL), and Deere & Company (DE).
  • Caterpillar and Deere are heavy‑equipment manufacturers serving construction, mining and agriculture, while Planet Labs offers high‑cadence geospatial data via satellite constellations, providing different exposures to infrastructure and tech-driven demand.
  • Construction stocks are cyclical and sensitive to interest rates, housing demand, commodity costs, and government infrastructure spending, so investor returns can vary with macroeconomic and policy shifts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Caterpillar.

Caterpillar, Planet Labs PBC, and Deere & Company are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and infrastructure work — including homebuilders, general contractors, engineering firms, construction materials suppliers, and heavy-equipment manufacturers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the construction sector, which is cyclical and sensitive to interest rates, housing demand, commodity costs, and government infrastructure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PL

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

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