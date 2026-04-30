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Construction Stocks Worth Watching - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged five construction stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Caterpillar (CAT), Quanta Services (PWR), Carrier Global (CARR), Trane Technologies (TT), and Comfort Systems USA (FIX).
  • Construction stocks are cyclical and sensitive to interest rates, housing starts, commercial real estate demand, and government infrastructure spending, so they tend to outperform in expansions and underperform in downturns.
  • Caterpillar (CAT) is singled out as especially notable — MarketBeat highlights links suggesting it’s benefiting from AI/data‑center demand and broader infrastructure trends, making it a key name to watch in the group.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Caterpillar, Quanta Services, Carrier Global, Trane Technologies, and Comfort Systems USA are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is building and supporting construction activities — including general and specialty contractors, materials suppliers (cement, steel, aggregates), heavy-equipment makers, and property developers. They are a cyclical investment category, sensitive to interest rates, housing starts, commercial real estate demand and government infrastructure spending, and therefore tend to outperform in economic expansions and underperform in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TT

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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