Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.17.

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Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 91,008 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 7,153.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Context Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,329 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 188,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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