Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $999.04 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $999.04, Zacks reports. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.

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Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.34. 472,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,765. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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