Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical device company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.64.

Get Cooper Companies alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. 4,852,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Cooper Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,334 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73,165 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q2 results beat expectations, with revenue of $1.082 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.21, both above analyst forecasts. Revenue rose 8% year over year, signaling solid underlying demand across the business. Article Title

Fiscal Q2 results beat expectations, with revenue of $1.082 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.21, both above analyst forecasts. Revenue rose 8% year over year, signaling solid underlying demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims related to the embryo culture media recall, which reduces a major legal overhang and improves investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Management said it has reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims related to the embryo culture media recall, which reduces a major legal overhang and improves investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views despite lowering price targets, including Needham and Baird, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Several analysts reiterated bullish views despite lowering price targets, including Needham and Baird, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Cooper Companies raised FY 2026 guidance, with non-GAAP EPS now expected at $4.58 to $4.66, roughly in line with consensus. That keeps expectations steady rather than dramatically changing the outlook. Article Title

Cooper Companies raised FY 2026 guidance, with non-GAAP EPS now expected at $4.58 to $4.66, roughly in line with consensus. That keeps expectations steady rather than dramatically changing the outlook. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS came in at a loss because of a $271.6 million litigation-related charge, and the stock was also affected by a broader market pullback as strong jobs data raised fears of more hawkish Federal Reserve policy. Article Title

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here