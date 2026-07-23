Cooper-Standard (CPS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $708.90 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $686.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper-Standard currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CPS

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 136.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 101.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company's stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

Further Reading

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