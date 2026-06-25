COPT Defense Properties' (CDP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

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COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.79.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,141.14. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 16.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,213 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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