COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38, Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.370-0.390 EPS.

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COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CDP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 869,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.76.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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