COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.9050, with a volume of 15725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 94.81%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $181,082.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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