COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 99633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.38.

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COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $123,141.14. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 318,493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,017 shares of the company's stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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