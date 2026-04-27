COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.680-0.700 EPS.

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COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.35. 1,156,572 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.41 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 94.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDP

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $181,082.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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