COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.390-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.370-0.390 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CDP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.27. 869,358 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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