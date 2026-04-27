COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01, Zacks reports. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.680-0.700 EPS.

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COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is 94.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 289.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 669,181 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,896,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 647,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 604,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company's stock worth $40,393,000 after purchasing an additional 551,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,165 shares of the company's stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 498,175 shares during the period.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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