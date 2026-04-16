COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.8350, with a volume of 174538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 94.81%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $496,799.48. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,685,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,457,373 shares of the company's stock worth $245,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,936 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter worth $28,399,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 289.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,047 shares of the company's stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 669,181 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,896,161 shares of the company's stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 647,449 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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