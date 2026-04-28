Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.53. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 76,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,717. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRBP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $26,575.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,725.83. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company's stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body's innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

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