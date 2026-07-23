Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to announce earnings of $0.0123 per share and revenue of $219.1260 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of CORT opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $95.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,094,543 shares in the company, valued at $91,065,977.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 75,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $4,919,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,801.43. This represents a 89.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,088,050 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 546.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,209 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 413.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,938 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,059 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 405,081 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,753,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company's scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company's flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing's syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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