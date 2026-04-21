Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Get CORD alerts: Sign Up

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure ( LON:CORD Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 and last traded at GBX 108.96, with a volume of 633552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.15. The stock has a market cap of £834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sian Hill acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £10,500. Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 23,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £24,940.65. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,065. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy - data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers - in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com. The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD. In total, the Company has successfully raised £795 million in equity, along with a debt package that includes a €200m Eurobond with a consortium of blue-chip institutions; deploying the proceeds into six acquisitions: CRA, Hudson, Emitel, Speed Fibre, Belgian Tower Company, and DCU which together offer stable, often index-linked income, and the opportunity for growth, in line with the Company's Buy, Build & Grow model.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cordiant Digital Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Cordiant Digital Infrastructure currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here