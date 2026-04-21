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Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Cordiant Digital Infrastructure reached a new 52-week high of GBX 109.50 (last at GBX 108.96) on heavy volume (633,552 shares) and trades with a market cap of £834.63m and a P/E of 5.44, with 50-/200-day SMAs around GBX 104.72/103.15.
  • Insider buying: Insiders Sian Hill and Shonaid Jemmett‑Page purchased 10,000 and 23,753 shares respectively at GBX 105 on April 13, and insiders have bought 53,753 shares in the last 90 days (valued at $5,624,065), while insiders own 0.06% of the stock.
  • Business profile and growth moves: Cordiant invests in digital infrastructure (data centres, fibre networks, towers) across Europe and North America, having raised £795m of equity and a €200m Eurobond to fund six acquisitions that target stable, often index‑linked income and growth.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 and last traded at GBX 108.96, with a volume of 633552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.15. The stock has a market cap of £834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sian Hill acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £10,500. Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 23,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £24,940.65. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,065. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy - data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers - in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com. The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD. In total, the Company has successfully raised £795 million in equity, along with a debt package that includes a €200m Eurobond with a consortium of blue-chip institutions; deploying the proceeds into six acquisitions: CRA, Hudson, Emitel, Speed Fibre, Belgian Tower Company, and DCU which together offer stable, often index-linked income, and the opportunity for growth, in line with the Company's Buy, Build & Grow model.

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