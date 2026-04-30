Core Natural Resources (CNR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Core Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.2590 per share and revenue of $1.0661 billion for the quarter.

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Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CNR opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Core Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $114.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In other news, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $550,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,653,717.80. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $97,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $506,855.40. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 51,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the energy company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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