Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.6667.

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A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Natural Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $97,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $506,855.40. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $4,122,874.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This trade represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,047 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,838,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 69,689 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. Core Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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