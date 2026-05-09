Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $899.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS.

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Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNR traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 737,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.14. Core Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $114.80.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is -13.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Report on Core Natural Resources

Key Core Natural Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Natural Resources this week:

Insider Activity at Core Natural Resources

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $97,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,855.40. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,890. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 11,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the energy company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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