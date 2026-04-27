Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $4.9742 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Corebridge Financial's payout ratio is presently -188.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,295,692 shares of the company's stock worth $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,371 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,911,164 shares of the company's stock worth $178,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,551,944 shares of the company's stock worth $107,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,884,599 shares of the company's stock worth $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 864,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,452 shares of the company's stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,897 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Zacks Research raised Corebridge Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Corebridge Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial NYSE: CRBG is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

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