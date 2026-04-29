CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) EVP Sells $531,811.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) EVP Chen Goldberg sold 4,879 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $531,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,303. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chen Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chen Goldberg sold 9,757 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $897,644.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chen Goldberg sold 16 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $1,184.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Chen Goldberg sold 18,950 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $1,721,418.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Chen Goldberg sold 17,985 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $1,433,224.65.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV traded up $8.66 on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,280,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796,555. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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