CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $40,886,250.00 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $40,886,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Trading Up 8.2%

CRWV stock traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,280,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion and a PE ratio of -35.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwave Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 66.8% in the first quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 34.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the first quarter valued at about $403,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.78.

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More CoreWeave News

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CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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