CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.66.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $119.56 on Thursday. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion and a PE ratio of -37.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $21,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,869,832 shares of company stock valued at $785,430,575.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000.

More CoreWeave News

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CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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