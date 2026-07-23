CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Robert W. Baird

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CoreWeave from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. CoreWeave has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $153.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,797 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $5,372,631.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,110,296.10. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,564,890.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 17,072,869 shares of company stock worth $1,983,274,420 in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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