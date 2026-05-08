CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $128.84, but opened at $118.46. CoreWeave shares last traded at $118.0710, with a volume of 12,335,109 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 19,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,793,125. This represents a 23.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 107,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $13,740,549.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,862,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $620,427,554.94. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $25,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,666,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $595,398,862.59. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 8.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 7.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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