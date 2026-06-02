CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 4.6% - Time to Sell?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.72 and last traded at $119.1350. Approximately 58,070,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 27,392,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.82.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sachin Jain sold 898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $98,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 131,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,970. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 5,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $562,752.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 193,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,797,583.07. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 27,261,722 shares of company stock worth $3,043,669,096 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here