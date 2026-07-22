CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 3.8% - Here's Why

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.37 and last traded at $82.64. Approximately 22,762,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 28,282,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of CoreWeave to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 7.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.38.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $40,886,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,284,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $154,069,481.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 264,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,663,554.51. The trade was a 82.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,369,029 shares of company stock worth $2,019,468,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pathway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 2.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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