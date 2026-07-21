CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 8.9% - Here's What Happened

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.45 and last traded at $79.58. 23,880,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 28,293,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI cloud peers and CoreWeave itself drew fresh momentum as investors continued to reward companies tied to the AI build-out, helping sentiment around CRWV improve. Article Title

AI cloud peers and CoreWeave itself drew fresh momentum as investors continued to reward companies tied to the AI build-out, helping sentiment around CRWV improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted the possibility that CoreWeave could deliver strong revenue growth if it successfully brings more power capacity online, supporting the bullish long-term case. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted the possibility that CoreWeave could deliver strong revenue growth if it successfully brings more power capacity online, supporting the bullish long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still implies meaningful upside on average, with consensus price targets well above the recent share price, which can help support the stock despite near-term volatility. Article Title

Brokerage coverage still implies meaningful upside on average, with consensus price targets well above the recent share price, which can help support the stock despite near-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage argues the stock may be fairly valued ahead of earnings, with the market focused on whether CoreWeave can balance strong GPU-cloud demand against heavy capital spending. Article Title

Recent coverage argues the stock may be fairly valued ahead of earnings, with the market focused on whether CoreWeave can balance strong GPU-cloud demand against heavy capital spending. Neutral Sentiment: WSJ and other reports emphasized that CoreWeave’s AI-native cloud business is still in a major build-out phase, with management saying the industry requires unusually large amounts of capital. Article Title

WSJ and other reports emphasized that CoreWeave’s AI-native cloud business is still in a major build-out phase, with management saying the industry requires unusually large amounts of capital. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target on CoreWeave to $90 from $120 and kept an “equal weight” rating, reflecting more caution around near-term execution and valuation. Article Title

Barclays cut its price target on CoreWeave to $90 from $120 and kept an “equal weight” rating, reflecting more caution around near-term execution and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces questioned whether CoreWeave can outgrow its heavy debt burden and manage the funding needs of rapid expansion, a key risk for investors. Article Title

Several pieces questioned whether CoreWeave can outgrow its heavy debt burden and manage the funding needs of rapid expansion, a key risk for investors. Negative Sentiment: Some reports also stressed execution risk heading into earnings, saying investors are watching whether data-center activations and power ramps can keep pace with demand. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWV. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CoreWeave from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 8.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 7.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,284,876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $154,069,481.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 264,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,663,554.51. This represents a 82.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,885,161 shares of company stock worth $2,326,801,573 over the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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