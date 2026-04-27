CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 1.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $112.0590. 23,790,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 27,779,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,819,326 shares of company stock worth $1,628,389,243.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 67,277 shares of the company's stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 169,625 shares of the company's stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 123,405 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,300 shares of the company's stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company's stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,125 shares of the company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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