CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CoreWeave traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $114.19. Approximately 27,108,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 27,792,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,736,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,642,311.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company's stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth $4,241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 6,022.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,768 shares of the company's stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth $14,814,000.

CoreWeave Stock Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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