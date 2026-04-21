Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $7.26. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 788,260 shares traded.

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Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,911 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 902.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 399,919 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,931,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.

The fund's principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.

Further Reading

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