Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.39 and last traded at $210.4590, with a volume of 10792851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.92.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $250,000. DV Trading LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 89.1% in the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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