Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.730-0.770 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Corning's conference call:

Strong Q1 results — sales rose 18% to $4.35B and EPS grew 30% to $0.70, with operating margin up 220 bps to 20.2% and ROIC at 13.5%.

— sales rose 18% to $4.35B and EPS grew 30% to $0.70, with operating margin up 220 bps to 20.2% and ROIC at 13.5%. Management will upgrade and extend its Springboard plan through 2030 at a May 6 investor event, highlighting expanded sales targets and a focus on the company’s GenAI-related portfolio.

at a May 6 investor event, highlighting expanded sales targets and a focus on the company’s GenAI-related portfolio. Solar ramp progress but near-term drag — solar sales grew 80% and polysilicon exceeded a 20% operating margin, but the new wafer plant is behind schedule and will take an extended Q2 maintenance shutdown, built into guidance as $30M of incremental expense and roughly a $0.07 EPS headwind.

— solar sales grew 80% and polysilicon exceeded a 20% operating margin, but the new wafer plant is behind schedule and will take an extended Q2 maintenance shutdown, built into guidance as of incremental expense and roughly a headwind. Optical Communications momentum — sales up 36% to $1.8B, anchored by a multiyear “up to $6 billion” agreement with Meta and two additional large long‑term agreements, prompting planned capacity expansions and higher-margin product adoption.

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Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.66. 7,486,791 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $179.08. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 586.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,656,906 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $145,079,000 after buying an additional 1,415,420 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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