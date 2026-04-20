Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLW. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.08.

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Corning Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GLW opened at $164.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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