Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $141.72 and last traded at $146.2560. Approximately 11,702,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 11,450,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.92.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,276 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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