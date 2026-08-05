Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 2% - Here's What Happened

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.85 and last traded at $156.6340. 8,593,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,122,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.89.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corning from $270.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.08.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business's 50 day moving average is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,435,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 141.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,011,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $329,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corning by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,562,644 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $399,505,000 after buying an additional 2,304,676 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $185,312,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here