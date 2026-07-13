Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 4.1% - Here's What Happened

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.66 and last traded at $183.14. Approximately 7,553,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,856,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.89.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 19.3% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here