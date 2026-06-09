Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $174.1230. 16,486,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 12,153,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.54.

Specifically, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

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Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Trading Down 7.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. DV Trading LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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