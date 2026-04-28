Corning Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Corning NYSE: GLW reported what executives called “excellent” first-quarter 2026 results, driven primarily by strength in Optical Communications and rapid growth in its Solar market access platform. Management also reiterated plans to outline an upgraded and extended “Springboard” growth plan at an investor event on May 6 in New York.

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First-quarter results and Springboard progress

Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks said first-quarter sales rose 18% year-over-year to $4.35 billion, while EPS increased 30% to $0.70. Operating margin expanded 220 basis points to 20.2% and gross margin improved 120 basis points to 39.1%, according to Weeks. He also cited ROIC of 13.5%, up 190 basis points year-over-year.

CFO Ed Schlesinger said results came in at “the high point of our guidance,” and the company delivered free cash flow of $188 million. Schlesinger added that Corning has now delivered its “eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth.”

Management emphasized progress since the company’s “Springboard” starting point in the fourth quarter of 2023. Weeks said that versus Q4 2023, Corning has grown sales 33% and EPS 79%, while expanding operating margin and ROIC by 390 and 470 basis points, respectively.

Segment reporting changes: Solar split out, Glass Innovations created

Schlesinger said Corning implemented changes to its segment reporting effective the first quarter of 2026 to better align with the company’s operating structure. Key changes include:

Solar now reported as its own segment , including solar and semiconductor polysilicon sales as well as wafer and module businesses.

, including solar and semiconductor polysilicon sales as well as wafer and module businesses. Display and Specialty Materials combined into a new segment called Glass Innovations , covering glass and glass-ceramic businesses that primarily serve consumer electronics and semiconductor industries.

, covering glass and glass-ceramic businesses that primarily serve consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. Automotive and Optical Communications remain unchanged, while “all other results” are grouped as Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Businesses.

Optical Communications: strong GenAI-driven demand and new long-term agreements

Optical Communications was the largest growth driver in the quarter. Schlesinger said segment sales were $1.8 billion, up 36% year-over-year, while net income rose 93% to $387 million. He noted that both enterprise and carrier sales increased 36% year-over-year.

Weeks highlighted Corning’s previously announced multi-year “up to $6 billion” agreement with Meta and said the company has since “concluded two more large, Long-Term Agreements with hyperscale customers,” each “similar in size and duration” to the Meta deal. Weeks declined to identify the additional customers, saying Corning’s “philosophy is to let our customers decide when and where they choose to make announcements.”

Asked about capacity implications, Weeks said the agreements “are driving so much growth…that you’re going to see expansion across all of our major Optical operations, including expanding our fiber operations,” and he emphasized risk-sharing with customers to help ensure returns.

In Q&A, Weeks described a favorable pricing backdrop but said Corning’s profit strategy is less about commodity price increases and more about innovation. “Our approach to increasing our profitability…comes primarily from how do we uniquely innovate and how do we uniquely manufacture our products,” he said, adding that new products help reduce customers’ total installed cost and allow Corning to “share that value creation with them.”

When asked whether Optical profitability could exceed Display margins over time, Weeks responded, “The simple answer is yes,” while Schlesinger added that Optical is “a little less capital intense than a business like display,” which he said could support attractive returns on invested capital.

On the carrier side, Weeks said BEAD-related demand remains “quite small,” and that current momentum is being driven by “the ascendancy of fiber to the home” among large carriers. He also cited an expanded and extended partnership with Lumen Technologies, referencing a fiber and cable system intended to fit “anywhere from two to four times the amount of fiber into their existing conduit.”

Solar: rapid growth, wafer ramp challenges, and margin targets

Solar sales increased 80% year-over-year in the first quarter, Weeks said, and Schlesinger quantified segment revenue at $370 million, up $164 million. However, Schlesinger reported Solar net income of $7 million, down $20 million year-over-year, reflecting ramp costs in the wafer business.

Weeks reiterated Corning’s previously shared goal to build a $2.5 billion revenue stream in Solar with profitability “above the corporate average” by 2028, but said the company expects to lift that sales plan at the May 6 investor event due to strong demand for downstream operations. “What we’re seeing is demand for our downstream manufacturing operations be so strong [that] we will raise our sales plan above the $2.5 billion,” Weeks told analysts.

Management described Solar as spanning three manufacturing operations—polysilicon, wafers, and modules:

Polysilicon: Weeks said Corning activated idle assets to support domestic solar polysilicon demand and that the business performed above the company’s 20% operating margin target in Q1. Schlesinger said the company sees opportunities to improve productivity and profitability further.

Weeks said Corning activated idle assets to support domestic solar polysilicon demand and that the business performed above the company’s 20% operating margin target in Q1. Schlesinger said the company sees opportunities to improve productivity and profitability further. Wafers: Weeks said Corning built the “largest Solar ingot and wafer facility in the U.S.” in 18 months and has committed customers, but the ramp is “running behind” ambitious plans due in part to operating initially on temporary power and water systems. The company plans an “extended maintenance shutdown” to transition to permanent power and repair and upgrade equipment to increase throughput. Schlesinger said second-quarter guidance includes an incremental $30 million of expense tied to the shutdown and that the Q2 guide reflects lower sales from being offline for “at least…a couple of months.” He also said Q1 included about a $0.04 EPS impact from bringing wafer capacity online, and that the combined wafer ramp and shutdown impacts are “probably close to $0.07 of EPS” in the second-quarter guide.

Weeks said Corning built the “largest Solar ingot and wafer facility in the U.S.” in 18 months and has committed customers, but the ramp is “running behind” ambitious plans due in part to operating initially on temporary power and water systems. The company plans an “extended maintenance shutdown” to transition to permanent power and repair and upgrade equipment to increase throughput. Schlesinger said second-quarter guidance includes an incremental $30 million of expense tied to the shutdown and that the Q2 guide reflects lower sales from being offline for “at least…a couple of months.” He also said Q1 included about a $0.04 EPS impact from bringing wafer capacity online, and that the combined wafer ramp and shutdown impacts are “probably close to $0.07 of EPS” in the second-quarter guide. Modules: Weeks said Corning acquired and ramped a module manufacturing facility in Arizona, which is “now up and running,” and that profitability “should cross over our corporate operating margin target of 20% in the second quarter.” Schlesinger echoed that modules are on track to cross that threshold in Q2 as capacity is added.

Weeks said the “pricing environment,” “demand environment,” and “policy environment” look “very good” for Corning in Solar, while noting the wafer operation is the key area that needs improvement following the shutdown and transition to permanent systems.

Guidance, capital allocation, and upcoming investor event

For the second quarter, Schlesinger guided to sales of approximately $4.6 billion, up about 14% year-over-year, and EPS of $0.73 to $0.77, up about 25% year-over-year. Despite the wafer-related expense, he said Corning expects Q2 2026 to be “one of the strongest quarters in a string of very strong quarters.” For the full year, Schlesinger said the company expects to generate “significantly more free cash flow year-over-year,” while continuing to invest in growth vectors with customer financial support.

On capital allocation, Schlesinger said Corning prioritizes organic growth investment and expects its “primary vehicle” for returning excess cash to shareholders to be share buybacks, alongside what he called a “strong dividend.” He also pointed to balance sheet flexibility, noting the company has “one of the longest debt tenors in the S&P 500,” with an average maturity of about 20 years and no significant maturities in any given year.

On capital spending, Schlesinger reiterated that Corning previously guided to about $1.7 billion of CapEx for the year, adding the company “could be a little above that number.” He and Weeks said the company had anticipated reaching additional hyperscaler agreements and had already been progressing expansions, emphasizing that risk-sharing tools with customers are intended to support returns and help avoid a “significant dip due to an investment cycle.”

Management repeatedly pointed investors to the May 6 event, where Weeks said Corning plans to “upgrade again and extend our plan through 2030,” including updates on GenAI-related offerings. Schlesinger also said the company plans to detail growth drivers across market access platforms and discuss a new “Photonics” market access platform, with Weeks noting that increased technical progress and customer discussions have raised the probability that “scale-up” networking opportunities could contribute to revenue sooner than previously expected.

About Corning NYSE: GLW

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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