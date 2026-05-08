Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Up 11.2% Following Strong Earnings

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $339.75 and last traded at $339.9650. 180,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 629,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.75.

The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS.

Get Corpay alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Corpay

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong fundamentals — Corpay reported EPS of $5.80 vs. $5.50 consensus and revenue of $1.26B vs. $1.21B consensus; revenue rose ~25% YoY and management called out 11% organic growth. This beat is the primary near-term positive catalyst for the stock. Corpay Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Q1 beat and strong fundamentals — Corpay reported EPS of $5.80 vs. $5.50 consensus and revenue of $1.26B vs. $1.21B consensus; revenue rose ~25% YoY and management called out 11% organic growth. This beat is the primary near-term positive catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Guidance raised — Management lifted Q2 EPS to $6.45–$6.65 (vs. ~6.18 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $26.30–$27.10 (vs. ~25.78 consensus), and nudged FY revenue above prior Street expectations. Upgraded guidance amplifies the beat and supports a re-rate. Corpay earnings & guidance details

Guidance raised — Management lifted Q2 EPS to $6.45–$6.65 (vs. ~6.18 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $26.30–$27.10 (vs. ~25.78 consensus), and nudged FY revenue above prior Street expectations. Upgraded guidance amplifies the beat and supports a re-rate. Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst — Corpay unveiled an AI spend-automation suite that management and analysts say could expand addressable market and drive product-led revenue over time; this adds a growth narrative beyond payments processing. Corpay’s New AI Spend-Automation Suite Could Be A Game Changer

Product catalyst — Corpay unveiled an AI spend-automation suite that management and analysts say could expand addressable market and drive product-led revenue over time; this adds a growth narrative beyond payments processing. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail available — The full Q1 earnings transcript and slide deck provide color on margin drivers, customer trends and M&A posture; useful for investors who want to validate sustainability of organic growth and margins. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call detail available — The full Q1 earnings transcript and slide deck provide color on margin drivers, customer trends and M&A posture; useful for investors who want to validate sustainability of organic growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/metrics checks — Coverage notes (Zacks and others) confirm the beat and walk through key metric comparisons to estimates and year-ago figures; these validate the headline but highlight areas to watch in comps and margins. Corpay Q1 Earnings: Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Analyst/metrics checks — Coverage notes (Zacks and others) confirm the beat and walk through key metric comparisons to estimates and year-ago figures; these validate the headline but highlight areas to watch in comps and margins. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity/leveraging to monitor — Corpay’s balance sheet shows a debt-to-equity of ~1.70 and current/quick ratios around 0.98, which warrants monitoring if growth slows or interest rates spike; leverage elevates execution risk despite strong operating results.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPAY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $378.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Corpay

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay Stock Up 11.2%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $310.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corpay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corpay wasn't on the list.

While Corpay currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here