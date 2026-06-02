Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Insider Carranza Diego Berho Sells 20,000 Shares

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) insider Carranza Diego Berho sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,725,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,072,682.88. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carranza Diego Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 10,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Carranza Diego Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 144,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 111.99% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.2181 dividend. This represents a yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's payout ratio is 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTMX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Further Reading

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