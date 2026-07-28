Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Insider Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) insider Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $28,985.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,228.08. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del sold 3,400 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $11,458.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Castillo Cacho Guillermo Del sold 3,400 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $11,458.00.

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Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:VTMX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 132.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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