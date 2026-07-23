Corteva (CTVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $6.5930 billion for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corteva Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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