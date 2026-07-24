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Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Corteva logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Corteva declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1. The ex-dividend date is also September 1, and the annualized yield is about 0.8%.
  • The company has a strong dividend track record, having raised its payout every year for the past 5 years, with a low payout ratio of 20.5%. Analysts believe earnings should continue to cover the dividend comfortably.
  • Corteva’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $1.50 versus the consensus estimate of $1.18 and revenue up 11% year over year. The stock also traded near its 52-week high after the announcement.
  • Interested in Corteva? Here are five stocks we like better.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Corteva has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.23. 2,484,183 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. Corteva has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 334.6% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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Dividend History for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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