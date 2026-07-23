Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.19.

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Corteva Stock Down 0.3%

CTVA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 349,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. Corteva has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 334.6% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

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