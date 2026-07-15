Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTVA. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Get Corteva alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. Corteva has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,713,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $23,679,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,075 shares of the company's stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corteva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corteva wasn't on the list.

While Corteva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here